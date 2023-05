LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Cooper is among the six area teams in the area baseball or softball playoffs. The Pirates will face off against Grapevine beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Tarleton State in Stephenville.

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BASEBALL – Regional Semifinals

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Grapevine

(Tarleton State University, Stephenville)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday noon

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Shallowater vs. Brock

(McMurry University, Abilene)

Game 1: Wednesday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday 6 p.m.

Game 3: Friday noon (if necessary)

CLASS 2A

New Home vs. Albany

Game 1: Thursday 2 p.m. (McMurry University)

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m. (Lubbock Christian University)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Ropes vs. Hawley

(Christensen Stadium, Midland)

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

SOFTBALL – Regional Finals

CLASS 3A

Lamesa vs. Coahoma

Game 1: Thursday 7 p.m. at Coahoma

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m. at Lamesa

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 1A

Borden County vs. Hermleigh

(Maner Park at Lubbock Christian University)

Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 6, May 26, 6 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)