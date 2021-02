High school basketball playoffs: February 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas -- On Friday night the #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps made NCAA Division II history, becoming the first program to win 88 consecutive home games. The previous record was held by Nebraska-Kearney who had won 87 games spanning from January 31, 1995- November 24, 2001.

The Lady Chaps were able to beat the record thanks to a 68-42 victory over #16 West Texas A&M. LCU outscored the Lady Buffs in every quarter, with four players recording double digits.