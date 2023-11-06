Below are matchups, dates, and times for Lubbock-area teams in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Thursday 11/9

El Paso Parkland @ Lubbock-Cooper, 5 PM

Seminole vs Pecos, 7 PM, in Odessa

Denver City vs Dalhart, 8 PM, at Lowrey Field

Bushland vs Brownfield, 7 PM, in Plainview

New Deal vs Stinnett, 7 PM, in Amarillo (Wildcat Stadium)

Ropes vs Ralls, 7 PM, in Abernathy

Seagraves vs Sudan, 7 PM, in Slaton

Morton vs Lockney, 7 PM, in Hereford

New Home vs Hale Center, 4 PM, at Lowrey Field

Friday 11/10

Frenship @ El Paso Eastwood, 7 PM

Estacado vs El Paso Bowie, 6 PM, in Pecos

Shallowater vs Slaton, 7 PM, at Lowrey Field

Muleshoe vs Lamesa, 8 PM, in Littlefield

Roosevelt vs Friona, 7 PM, in Tulia

Abernathy vs Childress, 7 PM, in Floydada

Littlefield vs Canadian, 7 PM, in Amarillo (Dick Bivins Stadium)

Idalou vs Spearman, 4 PM, in Canyon

Olton vs Farwell, 4 PM, in Littlefield

Tahoka vs Panhandle, 7:30 PM, in Canyon

Whiteface vs Van Horn, 6 PM, in Rankin

O’Donnell vs Buena Vista, 7:30 PM, in Garden City

Saturday 11/11

Lubbock Christian vs Mercy Culture