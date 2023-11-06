Below are matchups, dates, and times for Lubbock-area teams in the first round of the high school football playoffs.
Thursday 11/9
El Paso Parkland @ Lubbock-Cooper, 5 PM
Seminole vs Pecos, 7 PM, in Odessa
Denver City vs Dalhart, 8 PM, at Lowrey Field
Bushland vs Brownfield, 7 PM, in Plainview
New Deal vs Stinnett, 7 PM, in Amarillo (Wildcat Stadium)
Ropes vs Ralls, 7 PM, in Abernathy
Seagraves vs Sudan, 7 PM, in Slaton
Morton vs Lockney, 7 PM, in Hereford
New Home vs Hale Center, 4 PM, at Lowrey Field
Friday 11/10
Frenship @ El Paso Eastwood, 7 PM
Estacado vs El Paso Bowie, 6 PM, in Pecos
Shallowater vs Slaton, 7 PM, at Lowrey Field
Muleshoe vs Lamesa, 8 PM, in Littlefield
Roosevelt vs Friona, 7 PM, in Tulia
Abernathy vs Childress, 7 PM, in Floydada
Littlefield vs Canadian, 7 PM, in Amarillo (Dick Bivins Stadium)
Idalou vs Spearman, 4 PM, in Canyon
Olton vs Farwell, 4 PM, in Littlefield
Tahoka vs Panhandle, 7:30 PM, in Canyon
Whiteface vs Van Horn, 6 PM, in Rankin
O’Donnell vs Buena Vista, 7:30 PM, in Garden City
Saturday 11/11
Lubbock Christian vs Mercy Culture