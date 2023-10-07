LUBBOCK, Tex.- Catch all the scores from around the South Plains this week:
Lubbock-Cooper 49
Amarillo 19
________________________________
Midland Legacy 63
Frenship 56
________________________________
Bushland 56
Muleshoe 26
________________________________
Palo Duro 58
Lubbock 24
________________________________
Idalou 48
Abernathy 6
________________________________
Trinity Christian 48
Covenant Christian 10
________________________________
Sunray 34
Lubbock Christian 0
________________________________
Littlefield 55
Coahoma 21
________________________________
New Deal 29
Tahoka 12
________________________________
Abilene Wylie 36
Plainview 34
________________________________
Denver City 59
Brownfield 24
________________________________
Sundown 21
Floydada 14
________________________________
Perryton 41
Levelland 18
________________________________
New Home 43
Seagraves 6
________________________________
Olton 36
Post 15
________________________________
Lubbock Roosevelt 28
Stanton 21
________________________________
Tascosa 33
Monterey 21