LUBBOCK, Tex.- Catch all the scores from around the South Plains this week:

Lubbock-Cooper 49

Amarillo 19

________________________________

Midland Legacy 63

Frenship 56

________________________________

Bushland 56

Muleshoe 26

________________________________

Palo Duro 58

Lubbock 24

________________________________

Idalou 48

Abernathy 6

________________________________

Trinity Christian 48

Covenant Christian 10

________________________________

Sunray 34

Lubbock Christian 0

________________________________

Littlefield 55

Coahoma 21

________________________________

New Deal 29

Tahoka 12

________________________________

Abilene Wylie 36

Plainview 34

________________________________

Denver City 59

Brownfield 24

________________________________

Sundown 21

Floydada 14

________________________________

Perryton 41

Levelland 18

________________________________

New Home 43

Seagraves 6

________________________________

Olton 36

Post 15

________________________________

Lubbock Roosevelt 28

Stanton 21

________________________________

Tascosa 33

Monterey 21