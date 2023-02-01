LUBBOCK, Texas – Weather has once again affected the high school sports schedule on the South Plains for Wednesday.

Here is a list of changes:

Games

Basketball

Odessa at Frenship (varsity only)

Feb. 2 – Girls at 4 p.m./Boys at 5:30 p.m.

Coronado at Abilene (varsity only)

Feb. 2 – Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6:30 p.m.

Abilene at Lubbock-Cooper

Feb. 4 – Girls: JV 1 p.m./Varsity 2:30 p.m./Freshman 4 p.m.

Boys: JV 1 p.m./9th A 2:30 p.m./Varisty 4 p.m.

Soccer

Monterey at Lubbock-Cooper Girls

Feb. 2 – Varsity 5 p.m./JV 7 p.m.

Signings

Feb. 2

Coronado – 12 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium

Estacado – 10 a.m.

Frenship – 2 p.m. in the PAC

Feb. 3

Lubbock-Cooper – 10:45 a.m. in the LCHS PAC