LUBBOCK, Texas – Weather has once again affected the high school sports schedule on the South Plains for Wednesday.
Here is a list of changes:
Games
Basketball
Odessa at Frenship (varsity only)
Feb. 2 – Girls at 4 p.m./Boys at 5:30 p.m.
Coronado at Abilene (varsity only)
Feb. 2 – Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6:30 p.m.
Abilene at Lubbock-Cooper
Feb. 4 – Girls: JV 1 p.m./Varsity 2:30 p.m./Freshman 4 p.m.
Boys: JV 1 p.m./9th A 2:30 p.m./Varisty 4 p.m.
Soccer
Monterey at Lubbock-Cooper Girls
Feb. 2 – Varsity 5 p.m./JV 7 p.m.
Signings
Feb. 2
Coronado – 12 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium
Estacado – 10 a.m.
Frenship – 2 p.m. in the PAC
Feb. 3
Lubbock-Cooper – 10:45 a.m. in the LCHS PAC