In Case You Missed It: Blair Conwright paces TCU in receiving

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to In Case You Missed It, where we take you through how local products fared at the college level over the weekend.

Several Lubbock natives had the week off, including West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (Lubbock-Cooper), Abilene Christian running back Jermiah Dobbins (Estacado) and SMU left tackle Jaylon Thomas (Coronado).

TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (Coronado) did play, and led the Horned Frogs in receiving in their 21-14 loss to Kansas State Saturday.

Conwright pulled in six passes for 60 yards. He was the only player on the team with more than 60 yards, and accounted for 39 percent of his team’s receiving yards on the day. Conwright’s nice game did not help the Horned Frogs win; they fell 21-14 to Kansas State.

After a big game against Kansas State the week before, running back Xavier White (Monterey) also saw action for Texas Tech. White led the Red Raiders in carries with seven, but gained just 21 yards. He also caught three passes for five yards.