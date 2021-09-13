In Case You Missed It: Conwright scores first TD of season

TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (22) runs a play during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to In Case You Missed It, where we show you how local products fared throughout college football last weekend.

Former Coronado Mustang wide receiver Blair Conwright got into the end zone for the first time this season in TCU’s win over Cal. Conwright had three catches for 52 yards, including the 30-yard touchdown.

Lubbock-Cooper product Jarret Doege had an efficient game in West Virginia’s 66-0 victory over Long Island. Doege completed 14 of 22 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Another former Pirate, Isaiah Johnson, got into the end zone for the second straight game for UNT. Johnson had the Mean Green’s only touchdown of the game on a 23-yard touchdown. UNT lost 35-12 to SMU.

Lastly, Monterey graduate Xavier White had an explosive game for Texas Tech, racking up 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on just five carries.