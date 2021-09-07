In Case You Missed It: Four local products score touchdowns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome to In Case You Missed It, where we tell you how local football players did at the collegiate level.

Former Monterey Plainsman Xavier White got open to catch a fourth-quarter touchdown in Texas Tech’s win over Houston. The score put the Red Raiders ahead 31-21. White lost a fumble in the second quarter, but redeemed himself with the late touchdown.

Lubbock-Cooper alum Isaiah Johnson ran for 48 yards and a touchdown in North Texas’ win over Northwestern State.

West Virginia could not top Maryland in its season opener, but former Lubbock-Cooper quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. Doege did get intercepted twice.

Lastly, ex-Frenship Tiger Ronald Awatt continued his strong start to the season with a 126-yard performance in UTEP’s win over Bethune-Cookman. Awatt also had a touchdown and 21 receiving yards. Awatt is up to 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season.