In Case You Missed It: Frenship’s Smith scores first career touchdown for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to In Case You Missed It, where we catch you up on how Lubbock-area football players did at the college level.

Former Frenship Tiger quarterback Donovan Smith scored the first touchdown of his Texas Tech career in the Red Raiders’ 70-35 loss to Texas. Smith capped off a fourth-quarter drive with a one-yard run into the end zone. He had two carries for six yards on the day.

Estacado alum Jermiah Dobbins got into the end zone for Abilene Christian in the Wildcats’ 56-0 win over Lamar. Dobbins only touched the ball five times but made the most of his limited workload with 46 yards and a touchdown.

Ex-Lubbock-Cooper pirate Jarret Doege nearly led West Virginia to a massive upset over No. 4 Oklahoma but fell just short. Doege completed 20 of 29 passes for 160 yards, but the Sooners topped the Mountaineers 16-13 in Norman.

SMU left tackle Jaylon Thomas was part of a dominant offensive line unit in SMU’s 42-34 victory over TCU. The former Coronado Mustang helped clear the way as the Mustangs ran for 352 yards in their rivalry win.