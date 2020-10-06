In Case You Missed It: How Lubbock products fared in college football last weekend

Welcome to “In Case You Missed It,” KLBK Sports’ new weekly segment on how Lubbock products did last weekend in college football.

From West Virginia, to Abilene Christian to back home at Texas Tech, there are local players making an impact on several college teams.

Let’s take a look at what those players did on Saturday.

Jarret Doege, West Virginia QB (Lubbock-Cooper)

Doege started at quarterback for the Mountaineers in their 27-21 win over Baylor Saturday. He completed 30 of 42 passes for 211 yards, along with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdowns.

On the season, Doege has started all three West Virginia games at quarterback. He’s completed 66.3 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns.

Blair Conwright, TCU WR (Coronado)

Conwright caught two balls for 42 yards as TCU beat Texas 33-31.

The week before against Iowa State he caught three passes for 74 yards and his first career touchdown.

Xavier White, Texas Tech RB (Monterey)

White had a breakout performance for the Red Raiders, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

On the touchdown, he took a handoff 49 yards to the end zone. It was the second touchdown of his Texas Tech career.

Jermiah Dobbins, Abilene Christian RB (Estacado)

Dobbins had two carries for eight yards in ACU’s 55-23 loss to Army Saturday.