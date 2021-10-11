In Case You Missed It: Two Lubbock-area products find the end zone

UTEP running back Ronald Awatt (22) runs with the ball against the Boise State defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-area football players shined at the college level over the weekend, including touchdowns from two local products.

Former Frenship standout Ronald Awatt continued his strong season for UTEP, racking up 159 yards and scoring a touchdown in the Miners’ 26-13 win over Southern Miss.

Ex-Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Isaiah Johnson scored his third touchdown of the year in North Texas’ 48-35 loss to Mizzou. Johnson ran for 46 yards on eight carries and caught a pass for 29 yards.

Another former Pirate, Jarret Doege, did not have as much success. The West Virginia quarterback was sacked five times and intercepted once in a 45-20 loss to Baylor. Doege did have 237 passing yards on 31 attempts and a touchdown.

Coronado product Blair Conwright returned to the Hub City to play Texas Tech and led TCU in receiving. He was on the receiving end of three of QB Max Duggan’s eight completions and totaled 46 yards.

Lastly, left tackle Jaylon Thomas helped the SMU Mustangs stay undefeated with a 31-24 win at Navy. Thomas is a Coronado graduate.