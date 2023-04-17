LUBBOCK, Texas – Jaylon Tyson is the latest Red Raider to enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard announced his decision Monday on social media but left the door open for a potential return.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my love and gratitude for the amazing time l have spent with Texas Tech, the fans, and my teammates,” Tyson said in a social media post. “You all have made my time here so very special, and I will always cherish the memories we have created together.”

Tyson transferred to Texas Tech from Texas during the 2021-22 season and made his Red Raider debut this past season, where he started all 32 games, averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. He scored in double figures in 16 games, including a career-high 27 points at West Virginia.

Tylson is the sixth Red Raider to enter the portal. Robert Jennings decided to return to the team after entering his name last month. Fardaws Aimaq transferred to California. Daniel Batcho, KJ Allen, and Elijah Fisher have yet to make an announcement on their playing futures.