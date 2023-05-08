LUBBOCK, Texas – Less than a month after entering the transfer portal, Jaylon Tyson has found a new home.

The 6-foot-6 guard announced Monday on social media he will transfer to California and reunite with Fardaws Aimaq, who joined the Bears last month.

Tyson transferred to Texas Tech from Texas during the 2021-22 season and made his Red Raider debut this past season, where he started all 32 games, averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. He scored in double figures in 16 games, including a career-high 27 points at West Virginia.

Tyson is now the fourth player to transfer from Texas Tech this offseason.