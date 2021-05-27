Josh Davis named new Monterey boys basketball head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Josh Davis was named the new boys basketball coach at Monterey High School, Lubbock ISD announced Thursday.

Davis was an assistant with Monterey for six years before his promotion to head coach, per LISD. He also served as an assistant coach in baseball, football and track and is certified to teach high school math.

He played for Monterey when he was in high school and had a four-year college career at Samford University.

Monterey’s previous coach, Jeremy McFerrin, left to take the same position at Plano West High School.