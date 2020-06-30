Josh Jung using Summer Camp to try to make Texas Rangers’ official roster

ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Jung made it on the Texas Rangers’ 55-man Summer Camp roster after being selected 8th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. The former Red Raider played 44 minor league games last season, but this could be his only chance to show the organization what he has to offer with Major League Baseball officially cancelling the minor league season on Tuesday.

Jung knows his chances of making the official 40-man roster for the shortened 60 game season are low. To appear in an MLB game, he’d have to be on the 40-man. But just getting to be around seasoned professionals and elevated play for an extended amount of time could go a long way in speeding up his professional timeline.

“Just being as consistent as possible I think is the biggest thing. I’ve had a good spring training and been dialed in,” Jung said. “I think I’ve had a great Spring Training even though the Minor Leagues didn’t start I got in a few games with the big league squad. The biggest takeaway I learned is big leaguers are super intentional. They don’t have to take 100 swings but they will take ten or 15 of the most intense swings you’ve ever seen. So I think that’s the biggest thing being intentional and consistent. I mean I’m gonna put in the work and work hard but it’s those reps that count with those big league guys.”