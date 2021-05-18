Kingdom Prep announces Tanner Bruffey as new boys basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kingdom Preparatory Academy named Tanner Bruffey its new boys basketball coach Tuesday.
Bruffey was the coach of the Lubbock Titans’ homeschool team for six seasons before taking the job at KPA.
His younger sister Tess won a Division II national championship with the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps in 2016.
Kingdom Prep lost to Houston Grace Christian in the TAPPS 2A state title game last season. Its previous coach, Jake Page, is moving to Thailand to pursue missionary work, he told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.