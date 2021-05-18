Kingdom Prep announces Tanner Bruffey as new boys basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kingdom Preparatory Academy named Tanner Bruffey its new boys basketball coach Tuesday.

We are excited to announce Tanner Bruffey has our new Head Coach of Boys Basketball. Coach Bruffey has done a great job with the Lubbock Titans over the last 6 years and we are excited that he is joining our coaching staff. Go Warriors! #kpawarriors pic.twitter.com/G5WbXeIo2D — KingdomPrepAthletics (@KPA_Athletics) May 18, 2021

Bruffey was the coach of the Lubbock Titans’ homeschool team for six seasons before taking the job at KPA.

His younger sister Tess won a Division II national championship with the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps in 2016.

Kingdom Prep lost to Houston Grace Christian in the TAPPS 2A state title game last season. Its previous coach, Jake Page, is moving to Thailand to pursue missionary work, he told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.