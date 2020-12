GUTHRIE, Texas — Kingdom Prep beat Wichita Christian 35-14 in the TAPPS 6-Man, Division III state semifinal Saturday.

Kingdom Prep’s appearance in the game marked the first time the program has made the state semifinal since 2012.

KPA beat Abilene Christian 62-24 last week to clinch their spot in the game.

Warriors advance to the TAPPS 6-Man Division III state championship game. They will face Summit Christian next Friday at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.