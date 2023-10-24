ABERNATHY, Tex.- Rolondo Martinez was nothing short of unstoppable for Abernathy on Friday night, in their 48-0 win over Littlefield.

The junior running back for the Antelopes ran for five touchdowns and 246 yards, while also making several tackles on defense.

“I don’t even think about nothing, I just focus on the gameplan and roll with it,” said Martinez.

“He can play receiver, a wildcat quarterback, running back, he can do a lot of things, he’s very versatile,” said Abernathy head coach Justin Wiley.

Martinez said he couldn’t do it alone, and got a lot of his inspiration from teammate Alan Macias, a fellow running back who’s season was cut short due to a concussion.

“He [Rolondo] told me he was real unsure of himself and in my mind he’s going to have a great game,” said Macias. “He’s always been a hard worker and step up and play a great role in our offense.”