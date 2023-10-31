LUBBOCK, Tex.- Jayden Hibbler is making the most out of his senior season, as he is closing in on 1,000 yards on the ground.

“The real goal for me was just to break my record from last year,” said Hibbler.

In the Pirates’ win over Tascosa last week, Hibbler rushed for 177 yards, and added three touchdowns on the ground. He’s also making the most out of his lone season for LCP, the transfer from Monterey has 991 yards rushing to go along with 15 touchdowns on the year.

Setting lofty goals comes down to a simple mindset for him.

“Just do your job. It’s really just do your job, and once you find your play that you’re going to break then make sure you break it,” said Hibbler.

Pirates head coach Chip Darden said his star running back has been one of the leaders in the locker room.

“From the first day he was here he’s been a positive energy, making guys laugh,” said Darden. “He seems to never have a bad day, and then he gets voted a captain and I think that’s why he got voted a captain because of his positive energy he brings to the team.”