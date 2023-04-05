LUBBOCK, TX- To say the past six days have been eventful for Grant McCasland would be an understatement.

On Thursday, March 30th, McCasland would lead North Texas to an NIT title topping Conference USA foe UAB, bringing home the program’s first post-season title and record the Mean Green’s first 31-win season in program history.

Not even 24 hours later, McCasland was announced as the new head coach for the Red Raiders.

“Through this last month, I’ve tried to make sure that the order is done correctly and tried not to skip steps.” said McCasland. “I just tried to be as honest as I could with the committee about my sincerity. I also spent all the rest of the time coaching our team at North Texas to win a championship and that was the priority since I’ve committed to those players and those families.”

McCasland is no stranger to West Texas as he started off his career under former Texas Tech coach James Dickey as the Director of Operations from 1999-2001. He would then go on and took his first head coaching job at Midland College where he would win a NJCAA National Championship in 2007. He has also made head coaching stops at Arkansas State and North Texas. McCasland also has Big 12 conference coaching experience as an assistant at Baylor under Head Coach Scott Drew from 2011-2016.

“We’d love to talk about being the toughest team and the toughest team wins.” said McCasland. “I think an identity of a tough team is a team that can win on the road in the Big 12.”

McCasland mentioned in his introductory press conference that he would be naming a few members of his staff in the next couple of days. There has not been any mention if any staff members on 2022-23 team were included in those conversations however, McCasland has a couple key things he is looking for to help him continue the culture and tradition of Red Raider basketball.

“It’s a priority of who we surround these guys (players) with every day.” said McCasland. “We want a staff that’s really loving and gives their heart every day.”

To view the entire conversation with Coach McCasland click the video below.