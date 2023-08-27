LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for August 27th, 2023.

Good evening, South Plains!

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will be likely with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall. Chances will be around 50-60% and we could be seeing around a 10th of an inch of rain to a quarter of an inch! Higher amounts of rainfall are expected in places that see thunderstorms.

Tomorrow skies will be mostly cloudy and we will be seeing a high of 86 degrees. We could be seeing some locally heavy rainfall with winds out of the north east a 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night into Tuesday morning showers are likely to end before 2:00 P.M. CDT and skies will start to warm up in the afternoon hours bringing us some sunshine.

Monday night will be cooler than we have seen in a while; it will reach a low of 65 degrees with cooler conditions throughout Tuesday. Tuesday will peak to 87 degrees for it’s high temperature. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be likely in the early morning hours. Skies will clear up in the afternoon bringing us some sunshine.

Tuesday night will cool significantly to 64 degrees and Wednesday will begin to warm up. The high for the day will reach 91 degrees. Skies will have a few clouds with partly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday night will cool to another low of 66 degrees. Thursday will reach a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds at around 10-15 mph.

Thursday night will see a low of 68 degrees. Friday will be yet another sunny day, warming up to 97 degrees with some more southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will cool to another 67 and Saturday will be sunny and 99.

Saturday night will be pleasant and calm with an overnight low of 67 degrees and a high of 100.

I hope you all had a fantastic weekend, start the week strong!

-Kathryn