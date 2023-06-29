LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for June 29th, 2023.

Happy Friday eve!

Today: Temperatures will remain warm and mostly in the triple digits across the South Plains today. Southerly winds will continue throughout the day and night at speeds around 22-28 mph.

Tonight: We will drop to a low of 71 degrees here in Lubbock. Overnight lows will start to decrease throughout the week with monsoonal moisture heading our way tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Friday will reach a high of 94 degrees and we will see some minor relief from the heat. Monsoonal moisture will head our way from the northeastern Pacific Ocean which will help to limit those extreme high temperatures. Precipitation chances will be at 30%.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will cool to 68 degrees. Saturday’s high will be in the lower 90s; 91 as the high here in Lubbock. Winds will remain out of the southeast direction at speeds of 10-15 mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout the entire day with precipitation chances at 30% again.

Saturday night will drop down to 66 degrees and Sunday will warm to another high of 91. Sunday is looking a lot like Saturday; wind speeds at 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies and another 30% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night will drop to 67 degrees. Monday will slightly warm up to a high of 93 degrees. We will have another chance for some precipitation. Chances will be in the afternoon at around 10%. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Monday night will cool to 68 degrees and Tuesday will slightly warm up to 94 degrees. The annual Fourth on Broadway is looking like we will have a slight reprieve from the extreme heat! The parade begins at 9:45 A.M. and temperatures will be at 75 degrees by that time. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Tuesday will have another 10% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday night will see a warmer low of 70 degrees. Wednesday will warm to 95 degrees with southerly winds at 10-15 mph and another 10% chance of precipitation.

-Kathryn