LUBBOCK, Tex.- When you throw for nine touchdowns in a playoff victory, you’re in great position to receive some recognition.

“It was kind of surreal thinking about it after the game, I looked it up after the game and thought 87 points is a lot of points so the offensive room was definitely happy after the game,” said Frenship quarterback Hud Hutcheson.

To go along with his nine touchdown tosses, the senior gunslinger threw for 507 yards in the Tigers’ 87-58 win over Eastwood in the first round of the playoffs.

“He’s just an exceptional player just exceptional at everything he does and on top of that a great human,” said Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt.

Hutcheson now has 47 touchdown passes this year, and now holds the record for career touchdown passes at Frenship with 100.

“Well I just know a lot of it is because of the people I have around me it’s not just me so I just keep everything humble and know that we have to do that to win so that’s what I’ve got to do so it’s kind of my job,” said Hutcheson.

“To me another impressive piece of that was three of those he called himself because he’s calling his own plays,” said Northcutt.

Northcutt is comfortable with his quarterback calling his own plays because of his dedication to the game and his dream to be a college football coach one day.

“I think interacting with everyone around me I try to think of myself as a leader and I love watching film with Northcutt and stuff like that and I just love the game,” said Hutcheson.

The senior now holds the school records for total yards and completions, and has surpassed the likes of Tiger quarterback legends Tyler Lyons, Kendal Briles, and Donovan Smith.