NEW HOME, Tex.- Our first Athlete of the Week in the new year is New Home’s basketball star, Addy Burns.

She helped guide the Lady Leopards to a tournament title in the Caprock Classic to end 2023, and scored 28 points in the championship game against Panhandle.

Burns will be playing her college basketball at Angelo State next year, and says she’s been working at that goal for many years.

“All my life I’ve wanted to go play college basketball and I knew that’s what it would take. I grew up going to a camp that told us to go five times a week, and it paid off,” said Burns.