Kobie McKinzie flips commitment back to Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eight days after announcing his commitment to the University of Texas, Lubbock-Cooper star Kobie McKinzie said Monday that he would instead pledge to the University of Oklahoma.

McKinzie was originally committed to the Sooners, but decommitted and later switched to Texas after Head Coach Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC.

Monday, he decided he wanted to play for Oklahoma after all. Lubbock-Cooper said he would sign his letter of intent Tuesday.

McKinzie helped the Pirates reach the state semifinal game, where they lost 44-10 to South Oak Cliff.