KRESS, Texas — Kress Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Kangaroos will open their season at Lefors and finish at Springlake-Earth. Senior night will be October 22 against Nazareth.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Lefors

9/3: @ Whitharrel

9/10: vs. Miami

9/17: vs. Happy

9/24: vs. Motley County

10/1: @ Lazbuddie

10/8: vs. Lorenzo

10/15: @ Petersburg

10/22: vs. Nazareth (Senior Night)

10/29: BYE WEEK

11/5: @ Springlake-Earth