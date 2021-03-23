Lady Chap Allie Schulte secures Division II All-America nod

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University Lady Chap guard Allie Schulte was placed on the Division II Coaches All-American team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Schulte is a major part of the Lady Chaps’ 20-0 record. She averages a team-high 14.7 points per game, to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three steals.

The senior guard has posted excellent shooting percentages as well, shooting 60.1 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and 87.7 percent from the free throw line.

Schulte hails from Nazareth, Texas and won the All-District MVP twice at Nazareth High School.

The Lady Chaps are in action Tuesday night against Daemen College in the Elite Eight of the Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.