Lady Chaps advance to D2 final four with win over Daemen College

COLUMBUS — The Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball team advanced to the Division II National Semifinals with a 66-49 win over Daemen College Tuesday.
Emma Middleton scored a team-high 17 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Daemen’s Caroline White scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but LCU held Daemen to 31.1 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.
With the win, LCU improved to 21-0 on the season.
Next, the Lady Chaps will play the winner of Central Missouri and Belmont Abbey. Their semifinal game will be Wednesday, and the Division II championship game is Friday.