FRISCO, Texas – Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Grace Foster hit two free throws to give Lubbock Christian a four-point lead in the final seconds of overtime to help the Lady Chaps hold off Texas A&M-Kingsville, 74-72, Thursday at Comerica Center.

Foster led all scorers with 24 points, while Maci Maddox added 16.

The No. 4 seed Lady Chaps took a two-point lead on a Foster layup with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, but the No. 5 seed Javelinas evened it up as time expired on a Veyda Lake running jumper.

The victory is the seventh in the last eight games for Lubbock Christian.

The Lady Chaps have Friday off and then face No. 1 seed Texas Woman’s at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference Women’s Championship.

(The Lone Star Conference contributed to this report.)