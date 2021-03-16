Lady Chaps beat Southwestern Oklahoma, advance to Elite Eight

CANYON, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps punched their ticket to the Division II NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight on Monday, beating Southwestern Oklahoma State 78-65 in the round of 16.

The Lady Chaps were trailing going into the fourth quarter, but outscored SWOSU 24-9 in the final period to secure the win.

LCU struggled to get shots to fall from the outside, shooting just 23 percent on 3-pointers for the game. Emma Middleton helped the Lady Chaps make up for it, scoring a team-high 22 points while missing just two field goals. She was also a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Middleton was named the Most Outstanding Player honor of the South Central Region. Juliana Robertson, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds Monday, made the All-Tournament team, along with teammate Allie Schulte.

Next, the Lady Chaps will compete in the Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio. Their first game is against Daemen College at 5:00 p.m. on March 23.