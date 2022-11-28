LUBBOCK, Texas -Lubbock Christian used a second-half surge to top Western Colorado, 51-38, Sunday at Rip Griffin Center.

The 16th-ranked Lady Chaps held the Mountaineers to three second-half field goals to help extend their home winning streak to 107 straight, which actively leads NCAA women’s basketball.

After trailing 12-11 after the first quarter, LCU used a 7-0 run, which started with a Whitney Cox layup to take their first lead of the game, but it was shortlived.

Western Colorado’s Rachel Cockman and Emmery Wagstaff combined to score 21 first-half points to give the Mountaineers a 25-24 lead at the break.

The second half was all Lady Chaps. LCU opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Western Colorado was held without a third-quarter field goal, and the Lady Chaps led 40-31 heading to the fourth.

Maci Maddox led the Lady Chaps with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Audrey Robertson also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Grace Foster, who had nine second-half rebounds, finished with 12 to go along with nine points.

Lubbock Christian improved to 3-0 all-time against Western Colorado.

The Lady Chaps open Lone Star Conference play against Oklahoma Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rip Griffin Center.