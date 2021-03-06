Lady Chaps crush Texas A&M-Commerce 78-57 to win Lone Star Conference Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps won the Lone Star Conference Tournament Saturday with a resounding, 78-57 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Lady Chaps took an early lead, scoring the first eight points of the game and holding the Lions scoreless for the first four minutes of the game.

LCU steadily added to that lead throughout the game, getting up by 21 points before halftime.

As usual, the Lady Chaps’ defense was stifling, holding Texas A&M-Commerce to 27.5% shooting from the field and forcing 21 turnovers.

Emma Middleton led the Lady Chaps in points with 20. Allie Schulte was a perfect 6-6 shooting and added five rebounds and seven assists.

Next, LCU will look to defend its 2019 national title, starting with the South Central Regionals.