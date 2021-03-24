1 Lady Chaps defeat Jennies 63-61 to head back to the DII National Title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are headed to their third DII National Title game in six seasons.

On Wednesday the Lady Chaps defeated the #5 Central Missouri Jennies in the Final Four, 63-61.

Last time the two teams met, the Jennies knocked off LCU to advance to the Final Four in 2018, they would later go on to win the National Title.

The Jennies would lead by three at the half, but Allie Schulte would come out red hot in the second half, leading the team in scoring with 24 points. It was also a big night for Emma Middleton, who put up 14 points and a team high five blocks.

The Lady Chaps move to 22-0 on the season and will now face #3 Drury on Friday at 7 p.m. in hopes of becoming back-to-back national champions.