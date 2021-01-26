Lady Chaps’ Juliana Robertson wins LSC Defensive Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University forward Juliana Robertson was named the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Robertson won the award for the week of January 18-24, when the Lady Chaps won twice against Texas A&M International.

The Kerrville, Texas, native corralled 11 rebounds in LCU’s win Friday and posted a +30 plus/minus in Saturday’s triumph. She also tallied three steals and a block over the two games

Robertson has now won Defensive Player of the Week twice in her career. Last week’s award was her first of the 2020-21 season.