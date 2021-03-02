Lady Chaps’ Middleton wins second LSC Defensive Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second time this season, Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps forward Emma Middleton won the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Player of the Month award.

Middleton and the Lady Chaps held No. 16 West Texas A&M below 50 points twice in wins on Thursday and Saturday.

Middleton had two blocks and a steal in a 68-42 win Thursday. The Lady Chaps held the Lady Buffs to an ugly 30.4 percent shooting.

Saturday, she swatted four shots and swiped two steals to go along with 14 rebounds.

LCU won its Lone Star Conference opener 76-52 against St. Mary’s Tuesday. Middleton had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.