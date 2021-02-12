Lady Chaps move to 11-0 with sweep of Western New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday night, the #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps remained undefeated with a 75-39 win over Western New Mexico University.

Senior forward Emma Middleton led the way for the Lady Chaps with 22 points, followed by Allie Schulte and Juliana Robertson who tied with 12.

The Lady Chaps shot an impressive 47.5 percent from the field, while on the other side of the ball, scored 34 points off 29 Mustang turnovers.

The Lady Chaps next game was scheduled for Monday against Texas A&M-Commerce, but due to travel safety and weather concerns, both the men’s and women’s games are canceled.



Monday was the second attempt at rescheduling the original Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 playing dates. LCU continues to explore available dates to schedule additional games, but finding a makeup date involving the two programs appears unlikely.