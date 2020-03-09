Lady Chaps to host South Central region games in D2 NCAA Tournament

Picture from NCAA’s selection show

LUBBOCK, Texas — After winning the Lone Star Conference tournament on Sunday, Lubbock Christian women’s basketball will host the South Central region in this year’s Division 2 NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Chaps earned the No. 1 seed in the South Central region. The team hosted and won the region last year.

Their first game will be against No. 8 seeded Angelo State. Texas A&M-Commerce, West Texas A&M, Colorado Mesa, Westminster, Western Colorado and Eastern New Mexico are the other teams in the region.

Lubbock Christian is looking to defend the NCAA Division 2 title it won last season.

