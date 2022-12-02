LUBBOCK, Texas – Career nights from a pair of area athletes help Lubbock Christian to an 88-61 win over Oklahoma Christian Thursday at Rip Griffin Center.

Frenship product Maci Maddox led the team with 19 points and Idalou’s Shaylee Stovall added 16 in the Lady Chaps’ win to open Lone Star Conference play. The victory extended LCU’s home winning streak to 108 straight.

The Lady Chaps registered a season-high 14 steals and forced OC into 25 turnovers, which led to 30 points. Audrey Robertson led LCU with four steals, and Maddox had three swipes.

Maddox was 8-of-12 from the field (3-of-4 from three-point range) in her career-high outing. She also provided five assists. Stovall was 6-of-7 from the field, hitting 3-of-4 from the perimeter, for her 16 points.

LCU (5-2, 1-0 LSC) hosts Arkansas Fort Smith at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(Lubbock Christian Sports Information contributed to this report.)