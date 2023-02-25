WICHITA FALLS, TX- The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates are heading back to San Antonio as they defeated top ranked Monterey 60-52 in the Girls 5A Regional Championship.

LCP would get out to a hot start quick with a 9-0 run all from beyond the arch.

Right before the end of the first half, the Lady Plainsmen would post an 8-0 to only trail by 8 heading into halftime. Senior Kelly Mora would lead Monterey with 8 points while Lubbock-Cooper Senior Peyton North would lead all scorers with 14 at the break.

Heading into the 4th Quarter, the Lady Pirates would lead 45-43 and would open up the quarter with a big time three-pointer from North to start the run for LCP.

With 1:53 left to play, Aaliyah Chavez would hit a big step back three to make it a one-possession game however, the Lady Pirates would hold on to win it.

Peyton North would end the game with a high of 26 points.

The Lady Pirates defeat Monterey for the second time this season and head back to state for the second time in three years.

The UIL 5A Girls State Championship will start Thursday in San Antonio. The Lady Pirates will play the winner of Liberty/Mckinney North in the opening round.