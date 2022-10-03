LUBBOCK, Texas – Single game tickets for 2022-23 Lady Raider basketball regular season home games are on sale now, the Texas Tech ticket office announced Monday.



The home slate features nine games against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago and the regular season begins Nov. 7 against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi.



Big 12 play opens on Dec. 31 against Iowa State at United Supermarkets Arena. Other games of note including Texas on Jan. 18 and defending regular season champions Baylor come to town on Jan. 28.



In addition to 2022-23 single game tickets being put on sale, fans can still purchase season tickets by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com/Tickets. General admission season tickets start at just $75 with reserved seats available for just $125.



(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)