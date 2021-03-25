Lady Raider standout Vivian Gray sticking around for one more season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Great news for the Lady Raider basketball program, senior guard Vivian Gray will return for one final season.

Gray taking to Twitter on Thursday announcing that she will spend her final year of eligibility in Lubbock.

The three-time All-Big 12 first team selection was a dominant force on the court for the Lady Raiders, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. She started all 25 games this 2020-2021 season, averaging 35.7 minutes on the court, 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.