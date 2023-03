LUBBOCK, TX- For the first time under Head Coach Krista Gerlich, the Lady Raider basketball team will play in a postseason tournament.

It will be the first time since 2012 that Texas Tech will participate in the tournament and the fourth time in program history. The Lady Raiders will learn their opponent on Monday, March 13th.

The Lady Raiders sit at 18-14 overall in 2022-23, with a chance to improve that record in their round one matchup.