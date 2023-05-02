LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raiders have officially added a pair of players from the transfer portal to the roster.

Texas Tech announced the signing of UTEP guard Jazion Jackson and Colorado transfer Jada Wynn Tuesday.

Jackson was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in one season with the Miners, averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. The 5-foot-9 guard, who has one year of eligibility remaining, started her college career at North Texas, where she played two seasons for the Mean Green.

Jackson had five points, four rebounds, and three assists in the Miners’ loss to the Lady Raiders in the WNIT last season.

“Jazion is an experienced guard that has played a lot of D-I basketball,” head coach Krista Gerlich said in a press release. “We’ve got a lot of really great young talent, but we needed an experienced guard that can get to the rim, distribute, score, and play defense. Jazion does all of those things at a really high level.”

Wynn and Colorado also faced Texas Tech last season. The 6-foot-1 guard scored three points in 16 minutes against the Lady Raiders in the Preseason WNIT.

Wynn appeared in 32 games for the Buffaloes, averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in her freshman season. The combo guard shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

“She can shoot the ball great from the 3-point line, but when you watch her game, you also notice that she is a strong finisher,” Gerlich said. “She is going to be able post-up smaller guards as well as get to the rim off the dribble and finish through contact.”

Wynn and Jackson join Jordyn Merritt, who transferred to Texas Tech from Florida in April.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)