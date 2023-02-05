LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time since the Big 12 Conference went to double-round robin, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed out a series sweep of Kansas State, downing the Wildcats 78-68, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

“This was a really solid win for our program today,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I’m really proud of our girls, particularly our seniors. I thought that our seniors really held us together, and they played with a lot of poise. I thought they defended really well, stuck to the game plan and every time K-State made a run, I felt like we answered it.”



In the victory, Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Bre’Amber Scott and 17 points and seven rebounds from freshman Jasmine Shavers.



Bryn Gerlich added 16 points and three assists, while freshman Bailey Maupin scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The 16-point performance for Maupin marks the first time she’s surpassed 15 points in a Big 12 game this season.



Despite allowing Kansas State (14-10, 3-8) to attempt 29 free throws attempts, the Lady Raiders did a good job defensively, holding K-State to just 4-of-20 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.



In the two matchups, Tech held the Wildcats to just 11 made triples on 50 attempts (22 percent).



Guard Serena Sundell led the way for K-State Sunday, scoring 27 points on just seven field goal attempts. Sundell was 16-of-18 from the line and added four assists and four steals.



She was one of three ‘Cats to reach double figures as Gabby Gregory scored 16 points on 13 shot attempts and Brylee Glenn added 12 points.



In the two matchups, the Big 12s leading scorer, Gregory, managed just 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting.



The Lady Raiders forced 18 K-State turnovers, turning them into 25 key points.



With the victory, the Lady Raiders continue their best start since the 2012-13 season when they opened 16-4 before finishing 22-11. That season is the last time Tech made an NCAA Tournament.



bdy Raiders to 16-7 overall, meaning the team is now guaranteed to finish the regular season above .500 with eight games remaining.



With the victory, the Lady Raiders snapped a three-game losing skid and recorded win number four in Big 12 play. Tech won just four Big 12 games all of last season.

The Lady Raiders make their first trip to the brand-new Moody Center on Wednesday night, when they head to Austin to face the University of Texas. Tip-off from the capital is set for 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network.

(Texas Tech Press Release)