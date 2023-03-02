LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s defense helped the Lady Raiders closed out the home schedule with a 66-49 win over TCU Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Horned Frogs’ 49 points were the fewest allowed by the Lady Raiders in Big 12 play this season.

Texas Tech used an 18-4 run to start the second quarter and outscored TCU 21-7 in the second frame to lead 37-18 at the half.

“We played with a great pace, and we attacked them defensively which led to some really great stops early,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “Then I thought we settled in in the second quarter and really executed our offense really, really well which allowed us to grow the lead.”

Bre’Amber Scott scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Big 12 Player of the Year candidate was 4-of-9 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

Katie Ferrell recorded five points, five rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. The senior’s third and final block gave her 100 for her career.

Ferrell also reached a rebounding milestone Wednesday, as she pulled in her 800th career rebound to remain the only active player at the D-I level with 600 points, 800 rebounds, 500 assists, and 100 blocked shots.

Bailey Maupin and Jazmaine Lewis each finished with 10 points.

Texas Tech (18-12, 6-11 Big 12) will be the No. 8 seed in next week’s Big 12 Championships. The Lady Raiders face Kansas State Thurs., March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City.

The Lady Raiders close out the regular season against Iowa State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Ames.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)