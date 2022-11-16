LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech dropped the first game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament 69-63 to Jackson State Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

“Clearly, that was a disappointing loss for us,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We had some moments tonight where we played really well. At times we defended well, followed our game plan, and executed well offensively. Then there were moments when we had too many dry spells.”

Rhyle McKinney’s 21 points matched her career-high. The sophomore made three of the team’s five three-pointers on the night. The team finished 5-for-21 from behind the arch.

Freshman Bailey Maupin added 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Lady Raiders (1-1) return to action against Colorado at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We got to get ourselves together, and we have to reevaluate what we want to do offensively against Colorado,” Gerlich said. “They’re a different team, and they’re a completely different matchup so it will be a different strategy. But we have got to have some people knock down the ball from the perimeter. You know, you got to score to win for sure, so that’s something that we have to do a little better.”

Texas Tech and Colorado will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

