Lady Raiders Outlast Kansas 69-66 for First Big 12 Win Under Marlene Stollings

Senior Zuri Sanders had a career day scoring and freshman Chrislyn Carr chipped in another nineteen point game as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders clipped the Kansas Jayhawks 69-66 for their first Big 12 win of the season. Sanders was seven of nine from the field with twenty-one points and grabbed sixteen boards in the win. The Lady Raiders led 19-10 after the first period but struggled in the second only managing six points which left the game all tied up at 25 heading to intermission. Tech put up 44 points in the second half, shooting forty-three percent from the field for the game. The Jayhawks were led by senior guard Jessica Washington who had a game high 22 points in the loss. Texas Tech now moves to 10-4 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play. The Lady Raiders will return to action this Saturday as they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 3 pm.