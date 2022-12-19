LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech cruised to a 66-47 win over McNeese State Monday at United Supermarkets Arena to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders a one win away from matching last season’s win total.

For the third straight game, Bre’Amber Scott scored in double figures with a team-leading 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. The senior guard did not have a turnover and was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

I think she is truly having fun on the court,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “She is playing hard, and she is communicating really well when she gets tired.”

Katie Ferrell scored two points, grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, and had three assists to eclipse the 500 career assist mark.

Bailey Maupin and Jazmaine Lewis both scored in double figures off the bench. Maupin finished with eleven points, and Lewis added ten. The bench scored 31 of the team’s 66 points.

The Lady Raiders return to action to host UC-Riverside at 2 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)