LUBBOCK, Texas – Estacado climbs a couple of spots to No. 19 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys rankings released on Monday.

The Matadors improved to 17-15 with wins over Sweetwater and Big Spring. Estacado hosts San Angelo Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In TAPPS 4A, Trinity Christian remains No. 1 with a 23-6 record. The Runnin’ Lions visit TAPPS 5A No. 8 Midland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (24-2)

2. Faith Family (23-3)

3. Silsbee (18-11)

4. Hou Furr (16-2)

5. Hou Washington (18-7)

6. Boerne (22-5)

7. Canyon (22-2)

8. Stafford (23-7)

9. Dallas Pinkston (16-11)

10. Sulphur Springs (23-7)

11. Iowa Colony (24-3)

12. Bullard (23-4)

13. Somerset (18-10)

14. Aubrey (22-4)

15. Anna (15-8)

16. Hardin Jefferson (24-5)

17. Chapel Hill (15-6)

18. Canyon Randall (20-8)

19. Estacado (17-15)

20. Pleasanton (25-5)

21. Hamshire Fannett (23-6)

22. Center (21-4)

23. Seminole (20-7)

24. El Paso Harmony (23-5)

25. Hirschi (11-12)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (17-13)

2. Hitchcock (19-7)

3. Shallowater (18-2)

4. Lorena (23-5)

5. Peaster (22-6)

6. Brock (21-8)

7. Ponder (23-5)

8. MP Chapel Hill (29-2)

9. Lytle (24-6)

10. East Chambers (26-3)

11. Orangefield (23-6)

12. London (19-8)

13. Childress (17-7)

14. Poth (10-3)

15. Mexia (23-6)

16. Holliday (21-3)

17. City View (19-6)

18. Central Heights (18-11)

19. Tornillo (24-1)

20. Diboll (13-8)

21. Franklin (10-3)

22. Santa Rosa (19-7)

23. Mineola (18-8)

24. Tatum (16-12)

25. Aransas Pass (15-13)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (26-1)

2. LaPoynor (22-7)

3. Flatonia (26-3)

4. Farwell (20-4)

5. Reagan County (21-9)

6. Martins Mill (21-5)

7. New Home (20-7)

8. Douglass (24-3)

9. North Hopkins (21-6)

10. Big Sandy (21-6)

11. Timpson (14-3)

12. Clarendon (12-7)

13. Olton (20-4)

14. Floydada (26-5)

15. Port Aransas (21-8)

16. Stockdale (14-9)

17. Beckville (23-6)

18. Gruver (20-9)

19. Frankston (15-10)

20. New Deal (18-7)

21. Tolar (22-6)

22. Santa Maria (16-7)

23. Centerville (15-9)

24. Grapeland (20-8)

25. Wolfe City (13-12)

Class 1A

1. Graford (26-3)

2. Jayton (27-1)

3. McMullen County (27-2)

4. Irion County (19-1)

5. Nazareth (17-6)

6. Texline (24-4)

7. Lorenzo (19-8)

8. Garden City (26-4)

9. Perrin Whitt (20-5)

10. Dodd City (22-7)

11. Brookeland (22-4)

12. San Perlita (8-16)

13. Huckabay (22-5)

14. Slidell (16-12)

15. Abbott (11-0)

16. Waelder (23-7)

17. Fayetteville (20-7)

18. Neches (18-8)

19. Martinsville (22-5)

20. Grady (20-6)

21. Munday (20-3)

22. Benjamin (12-1)

23. Lingleville (16-9)

24. Rankin (17-5)

25. Gordon (19-8)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (21-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (18-6)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (21-7)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (17-8)

5. Bullard The Brook Hill School (17-6)

6. Schertz John Paul II (14-15)

7. McKinney Christian Academy (26-10)

8. Austin Veritas Academy (19-6)

9. San Antonio Holy Cross (17-12)

10. Boerne Geneva School (20-10)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (19-6)

2. Houston Westbury Christian School (18-10)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (22-5)

4. Lubbock Christian School (23-2)

5. Houston Lutheran North (15-7)

6. Waco Live Oak Classical (27-1)

7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (16-8)

8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (16-7)

9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (17-9)

10. New Braunfels Christian Academy (15-10)

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (24-2)

2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)

3. Houston Grace Christian (24-10)

4. Abilene Christian (20-4)

5. Dallas First Baptist (17-4)

6. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian (25-5)

7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (23-9)

8. Longview Trinity (10-2)

9. Pflugerville Concordia (21-8)

10. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-2)