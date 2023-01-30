LUBBOCK, Texas – Estacado climbs a couple of spots to No. 19 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys rankings released on Monday.
The Matadors improved to 17-15 with wins over Sweetwater and Big Spring. Estacado hosts San Angelo Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In TAPPS 4A, Trinity Christian remains No. 1 with a 23-6 record. The Runnin’ Lions visit TAPPS 5A No. 8 Midland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (24-2)
2. Faith Family (23-3)
3. Silsbee (18-11)
4. Hou Furr (16-2)
5. Hou Washington (18-7)
6. Boerne (22-5)
7. Canyon (22-2)
8. Stafford (23-7)
9. Dallas Pinkston (16-11)
10. Sulphur Springs (23-7)
11. Iowa Colony (24-3)
12. Bullard (23-4)
13. Somerset (18-10)
14. Aubrey (22-4)
15. Anna (15-8)
16. Hardin Jefferson (24-5)
17. Chapel Hill (15-6)
18. Canyon Randall (20-8)
19. Estacado (17-15)
20. Pleasanton (25-5)
21. Hamshire Fannett (23-6)
22. Center (21-4)
23. Seminole (20-7)
24. El Paso Harmony (23-5)
25. Hirschi (11-12)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (17-13)
2. Hitchcock (19-7)
3. Shallowater (18-2)
4. Lorena (23-5)
5. Peaster (22-6)
6. Brock (21-8)
7. Ponder (23-5)
8. MP Chapel Hill (29-2)
9. Lytle (24-6)
10. East Chambers (26-3)
11. Orangefield (23-6)
12. London (19-8)
13. Childress (17-7)
14. Poth (10-3)
15. Mexia (23-6)
16. Holliday (21-3)
17. City View (19-6)
18. Central Heights (18-11)
19. Tornillo (24-1)
20. Diboll (13-8)
21. Franklin (10-3)
22. Santa Rosa (19-7)
23. Mineola (18-8)
24. Tatum (16-12)
25. Aransas Pass (15-13)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (26-1)
2. LaPoynor (22-7)
3. Flatonia (26-3)
4. Farwell (20-4)
5. Reagan County (21-9)
6. Martins Mill (21-5)
7. New Home (20-7)
8. Douglass (24-3)
9. North Hopkins (21-6)
10. Big Sandy (21-6)
11. Timpson (14-3)
12. Clarendon (12-7)
13. Olton (20-4)
14. Floydada (26-5)
15. Port Aransas (21-8)
16. Stockdale (14-9)
17. Beckville (23-6)
18. Gruver (20-9)
19. Frankston (15-10)
20. New Deal (18-7)
21. Tolar (22-6)
22. Santa Maria (16-7)
23. Centerville (15-9)
24. Grapeland (20-8)
25. Wolfe City (13-12)
Class 1A
1. Graford (26-3)
2. Jayton (27-1)
3. McMullen County (27-2)
4. Irion County (19-1)
5. Nazareth (17-6)
6. Texline (24-4)
7. Lorenzo (19-8)
8. Garden City (26-4)
9. Perrin Whitt (20-5)
10. Dodd City (22-7)
11. Brookeland (22-4)
12. San Perlita (8-16)
13. Huckabay (22-5)
14. Slidell (16-12)
15. Abbott (11-0)
16. Waelder (23-7)
17. Fayetteville (20-7)
18. Neches (18-8)
19. Martinsville (22-5)
20. Grady (20-6)
21. Munday (20-3)
22. Benjamin (12-1)
23. Lingleville (16-9)
24. Rankin (17-5)
25. Gordon (19-8)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (21-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (18-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (21-7)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (17-8)
5. Bullard The Brook Hill School (17-6)
6. Schertz John Paul II (14-15)
7. McKinney Christian Academy (26-10)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (19-6)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (17-12)
10. Boerne Geneva School (20-10)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (19-6)
2. Houston Westbury Christian School (18-10)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (22-5)
4. Lubbock Christian School (23-2)
5. Houston Lutheran North (15-7)
6. Waco Live Oak Classical (27-1)
7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (16-8)
8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (16-7)
9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (17-9)
10. New Braunfels Christian Academy (15-10)
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (24-2)
2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)
3. Houston Grace Christian (24-10)
4. Abilene Christian (20-4)
5. Dallas First Baptist (17-4)
6. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian (25-5)
7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (23-9)
8. Longview Trinity (10-2)
9. Pflugerville Concordia (21-8)
10. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-2)