LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday.

The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week.

Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a pair of wins over Lubbock High and Coronado.

The Lady Pirates have Tuesday off and then host Abilene at 6 p.m. Friday.

In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked 6th with a 27-3 record.

Three area teams continue to be ranked in Class 3A, including the New Hope Leopards, who remain No. 2.

Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (30-3)

3. Wagner (21-4)

4. Pflugerville (26-5)

5. Argyle (27-3)

6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)

7. Lubbock Cooper (23-6)

8. Amarillo High (28-4)

9. Hendrickson (26-5)

10. Fulshear (25-5)

11. Buda Hays (31-3)

12. White Settlement Brewer (24-3)

13. Barbers Hill (27-5)

14. McKinney North (23-6)

15. CC Flour Bluff (27-4)

16. Manvel (24-7)

17. Amarillo Tascosa (25-4)

18. Frisco Memorial (21-10)

19. Denton Ryan (24-5)

20. Frisco Liberty (18-8)

21. Edinburg Vela (25-4)

22. Midlothian Heritage (25-7)

23. Leander Glenn (24-5)

24. CC Vet Memorial (24-8)

25. Boerne Champion (25-6)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (31-1)

2. Boerne (27-1)

3. Waco La Vega (28-5)

4. Canyon (27-3)

5. Fredericksburg (28-3)

6. Levelland (27-3)

7. Hardin Jefferson (24-5)

8. Sunnyvale (26-5)

9. Stephenville (28-3)

10. Beeville Jones (24-4)

11. Sanger (23-5)

12. Geronimo Navarro (27-6)

13. Seminole (25-7)

14. Bishop (28-4)

15. Silsbee (25-3)

16. North Lamar (24-6)

17. Canyon Randall (21-6)

18. Navasota (29-4)

19. Kennedale (16-10)

20. Godley (24-7)

21. Van (18-2)

22. Canton (25-5)

23. Bay City (25-1)

24. Marble Falls (18-12)

25. Madisonville (27-4)



Class 2A

1. Nocona (30-0)

2. New Home (24-4)

3. Lipan (25-3)

4. Tenaha (28-2)

5. Skidmore Tynan (31-2)

6. Martins Mill (17-5)

7. Panhandle (22-7)

8. Chireno (27-3)

9. Gruver (21-5)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (26-4)

11. Muenster (23-6_

12. Windthorst (23-3)

13. Premont (22-6)

14. Farwell (25-5)

15. Falls City (26-6)

16. Shiner (22-3)

17. LaPoynor (24-6)

18. Sundown (21-8)

19. Merit Bland (22-4)

20. Timpson (24-8)

21. Goldthwaite (21-3)

22. Ropes (24-5)

23. Cisco (23-6)

24. Clarendon (18-4)

25. Flatonia (24-4)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (31-2)

2. Neches (24-2)

3. Slidell (24-3)

4. Sands (23-5)

5. Gorman (28-2)

6. Veribest (23-5)

7. Nazareth (21-9)

8. Saltillo (31-4)

9. Dodd City (24-5)

10. Jayton (24-3)

11. Gordon (20-7)

12. Hermleigh (19-7)

13. Whiteface (24-4)

14. Roscoe Highland (25-5)

15. Borden County (21-5)

16. Eula (21-9)

17. Cross Plains (23-5)

18. Brookeland (23-3)

19. Moulton (24-7)

20. Aquilla (22-5)

21. Turkey Valley (19-8)

22. Rocksprings (22-9)

23. Bloomburg (25-6)

24. Lamesa Klondike (17-3)

25. Graford (21-7)



TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (28-2)

2. Lubbock Christian (22-9)

3. Lutheran San Antonio (23-12)

4. Brazos Christian-Bryan (21-6)

5. San Jacinto Christian (25-4)

6. Lutheran North (10-7)

7. McKinney Cornerstone (14-1)

8. Weatherford Christian (19-10)

9. Waco Live Oak (10-14)

10. Akiba Yavneh-Dalas (21-7)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (26-1)

2. Lubbock All Saints (20-1)

3. Shiner St. Paul (11-12)

4. Dallas First Baptist (24-6)

5. Red Oak Ovilla (14-5)

6. Lubbock Southcrest (14-9)

7. Bryan Allen Academy (16-2)

8. Muenster Sacred Heart (17-12)

9. Austin Waldorf (15-5)

10. Terrell Poetry Christian (22-5)