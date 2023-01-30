LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday.
The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week.
Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a pair of wins over Lubbock High and Coronado.
The Lady Pirates have Tuesday off and then host Abilene at 6 p.m. Friday.
In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked 6th with a 27-3 record.
Three area teams continue to be ranked in Class 3A, including the New Hope Leopards, who remain No. 2.
Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (30-3)
3. Wagner (21-4)
4. Pflugerville (26-5)
5. Argyle (27-3)
6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)
7. Lubbock Cooper (23-6)
8. Amarillo High (28-4)
9. Hendrickson (26-5)
10. Fulshear (25-5)
11. Buda Hays (31-3)
12. White Settlement Brewer (24-3)
13. Barbers Hill (27-5)
14. McKinney North (23-6)
15. CC Flour Bluff (27-4)
16. Manvel (24-7)
17. Amarillo Tascosa (25-4)
18. Frisco Memorial (21-10)
19. Denton Ryan (24-5)
20. Frisco Liberty (18-8)
21. Edinburg Vela (25-4)
22. Midlothian Heritage (25-7)
23. Leander Glenn (24-5)
24. CC Vet Memorial (24-8)
25. Boerne Champion (25-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (31-1)
2. Boerne (27-1)
3. Waco La Vega (28-5)
4. Canyon (27-3)
5. Fredericksburg (28-3)
6. Levelland (27-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (24-5)
8. Sunnyvale (26-5)
9. Stephenville (28-3)
10. Beeville Jones (24-4)
11. Sanger (23-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (27-6)
13. Seminole (25-7)
14. Bishop (28-4)
15. Silsbee (25-3)
16. North Lamar (24-6)
17. Canyon Randall (21-6)
18. Navasota (29-4)
19. Kennedale (16-10)
20. Godley (24-7)
21. Van (18-2)
22. Canton (25-5)
23. Bay City (25-1)
24. Marble Falls (18-12)
25. Madisonville (27-4)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (30-0)
2. New Home (24-4)
3. Lipan (25-3)
4. Tenaha (28-2)
5. Skidmore Tynan (31-2)
6. Martins Mill (17-5)
7. Panhandle (22-7)
8. Chireno (27-3)
9. Gruver (21-5)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (26-4)
11. Muenster (23-6_
12. Windthorst (23-3)
13. Premont (22-6)
14. Farwell (25-5)
15. Falls City (26-6)
16. Shiner (22-3)
17. LaPoynor (24-6)
18. Sundown (21-8)
19. Merit Bland (22-4)
20. Timpson (24-8)
21. Goldthwaite (21-3)
22. Ropes (24-5)
23. Cisco (23-6)
24. Clarendon (18-4)
25. Flatonia (24-4)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (31-2)
2. Neches (24-2)
3. Slidell (24-3)
4. Sands (23-5)
5. Gorman (28-2)
6. Veribest (23-5)
7. Nazareth (21-9)
8. Saltillo (31-4)
9. Dodd City (24-5)
10. Jayton (24-3)
11. Gordon (20-7)
12. Hermleigh (19-7)
13. Whiteface (24-4)
14. Roscoe Highland (25-5)
15. Borden County (21-5)
16. Eula (21-9)
17. Cross Plains (23-5)
18. Brookeland (23-3)
19. Moulton (24-7)
20. Aquilla (22-5)
21. Turkey Valley (19-8)
22. Rocksprings (22-9)
23. Bloomburg (25-6)
24. Lamesa Klondike (17-3)
25. Graford (21-7)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian (28-2)
2. Lubbock Christian (22-9)
3. Lutheran San Antonio (23-12)
4. Brazos Christian-Bryan (21-6)
5. San Jacinto Christian (25-4)
6. Lutheran North (10-7)
7. McKinney Cornerstone (14-1)
8. Weatherford Christian (19-10)
9. Waco Live Oak (10-14)
10. Akiba Yavneh-Dalas (21-7)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (26-1)
2. Lubbock All Saints (20-1)
3. Shiner St. Paul (11-12)
4. Dallas First Baptist (24-6)
5. Red Oak Ovilla (14-5)
6. Lubbock Southcrest (14-9)
7. Bryan Allen Academy (16-2)
8. Muenster Sacred Heart (17-12)
9. Austin Waldorf (15-5)
10. Terrell Poetry Christian (22-5)